Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games and the release schedule of GTA 6 has been called into question as a result.

GTA 6 is expected to release in Autumn 2025 after Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two made the announcement during an earnings call in May.



The game's one and only trailer so far has recently smashed the 200m view mark on YouTube alone.

While hype is slowly growing again ahead of another Take-Two earnings call in August, when there is hope there will be some sort of update on the game, there is concern video game actors going on strike could affect the release of GTA 6.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action.

In a press release, Take-Two is mentioned as one of a number of companies the union is negotiating with.

"[The] vote to strike comes after more than a year-and-a-half of negotiations without a deal," the release said.

"Any game looking to employ SAG-AFTRA talent to perform covered work must sign ... agreements [which] offer critical AI protections for members."

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, said: "We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members.

"Enough is enough."

It comes after a number of top video game studios voiced support for the increasing use of AI to make its products.

While at first it was reported GTA 6 would be affected by the strikes, this has since been rescinded.

The strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years.

It's not known to what extent Take-Two will be affected but it seems at present the strikes will not affect the development or release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief for now.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.