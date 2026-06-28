IShowSpeed is consistently one of the most surprising viral figures out there, and he's left fans impressed after effortlessly speaking Mandarin during a recent stream.

The streamer, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr. has provided fans with plenty of content during the World Cup over recent days and the most recent highlight came when he encountered a Chinese Portugal fan.

IShowSpeed, 21, asked the fan to show support for Portugal, saying: "You got to get everybody that's in the stream watching right now, bro.

"Portugal needs to win this game today. Give them some motivation, bro. Turn them up."

The fan showed his support, but when IShowSpeed noticed he wasn't totally comfortable speaking English, he surprised everyone by speaking Mandarin.

According to accounts on social media, IShowSpeed said: "Calm, I speak Chinese. Please cheer for my stream."

The moment sparked a big reaction on social media.

“He constantly impresses me,” one social media user wrote.

Another joked: "I’ve seen enough. Give iShowSpeed the Nobel peace prize."

One more wrote: "speed went around the world showing what a little bit of openmindedness and kindness can do, and now the world cup is continuing to show just how unified the world *can* be. powerful."

IShowSpeed has been popping up all over during the current World Cup. He also gave us a crossover we never knew we needed with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani .

Both were guests at Brazil's opener against Morocco in the highly-anticipated World Cup Group C match at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where the content creator was live-streaming the whole experience.

Despite fans immediately spotting the politician, iShowSpeed failed to notice he'd been buddied up with the stands was none other than the mayor-meets-internet star.

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