Lara Croft leaked return sends Tomb Raider fans into overdrive

A prominent and reputable Fortnite leaker has said a new Lara Croft skin is coming to the game in an imminent update.

The Tomb Raider star has already featured in Fortnite with a skin including four different appearance options first becoming available in Chapter 2 Season 6 in 2021.

It was only available in that specific battle pass for players who reached level 15 though and has not been made available since.

But Shiina, who regularly posts Fortnite leaks online, said the iconic character is making an imminent return.

Shiina posted on X / Twitter: "LARA CROFT IS GETTING A NEW SKIN THIS UPDATE 'A globetrotting archaeologist with a penchant for dangerous adventures.'"

It's not yet known what Lara Croft's expected new Fortnite skin will look like or if the current one will be re-released.

Fortnite v34.10 recently got a free update with loads of new content.



Outlaw Midas arrived in v34.10 along with the updated Getaway limited time mode, new weapons in the Black Market and the return of Siphon in Ranked.

Getaway has returned from Chapter 1 and until April 1 ET, players will need to retrieve one of four Crystal Llamas (Jewels) on the map as a duo or four-player squad and successfully extract them in one of the Island's three Getaway Vans.

The first three teams to make their way to a van win and players can also win in traditional Battle Royale style by eliminating all other teams.

There's also a new Quest where the community is tasked to collectively drain Fletcher Kane of his resources by stealing Bars from his banks and from stashes around the Island as he is levying a hefty tax on all vending machines and paid porta-potties.

Once complete, all players will earn a basic membership to the Outlaw faction, which comes with its own upgradable Outlaw Keycard which allows for access to the backroom of Black Markets around the Island.

Dropping from Chests around the Island outside of Black Markets are the Outlaw Shotgun, Rocket Drill and Pump & Dump weapons.

There has also been an update for those playing early access of the Ballistic mode.

Several improvements and fixes will be added with more coming later in the month. Epic Games revealed there will be new maps, weapons and gadgets through April.

And while it's not been officially confirmed, Lara Croft's imminent return is expected too.

Lara Croft could be making a return to Fortnite imminently / Artwork from Crystal Dynamics

