Tomb Raider fans to enjoy huge new Lara Croft release coming this year

The world was introduced to Tomb Raider and Lara Croft for the first time in 1996 and her popularity went stratospheric.

A total of five original games were released between then and 2000, the character made the crossover to the big screen through Angelina Jolie in 2001 and a number of comics were produced.

The first run of issues was printed by Top Cow and the originals of these can each fetch enormous prices, costing collectors hundreds and hundreds of pounds.

But now Dark Horse is releasing Tomb Raider: Colossal Collection Volume 1 on June 24 which is a massive 888-page hardback reprint of 33 of the first 34 comics and is priced at $99, reports Gamespot.

The blurb said: "Armed with an encyclopaedic knowledge of history, years of experience and dual pistols, Lara will go to the ends of the earth to preserve the world's most precious treasures from a shadowy organisation intent on her destruction.

"Luckily Lara won't have to go it alone as she's joined by roguish playboy Chase Carver and her buttoned-up assistant Madeline Hovan! Join Lara and her friends as they face down unfathomable foes, betrayal and ancient secrets!"

Tomb Raider Colossal Collection Vol 1 is out later in 2025 / Dark Horse

Issue 25 is the one that's missing which saw Lara Croft team up with Witchblade; Tomb Raider was licensed to Top Cow at the time and with the rights lapsed, it's likely that there were probably a few legal issues that made it easier to leave that one out.

The comic series ran for 50 issues from 1999 to 2005 and proved pretty popular.

Embracer bought studio Crystal Dynamics, responsible for the Tomb Raider video game series, in 2022 from Square Enix and Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered released last year which went down incredibly well with fans.

Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered is following that and will release on February 14. A brand new Tomb Raider title is in the works too.

