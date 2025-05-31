New Lara Croft Tomb Raider game could release within a year according to job ad

A new Crystal Dynamics job ad suggests work on the upcoming new Lara Croft Tomb Raider game could nearly be finished and it could be released within a year.

In 2022, developer Crystal Dynamics revealed a new Tomb Raider game, which is being backed by Amazon, is in development and is being worked on in Unreal Engine 5.

There haven't been many updates about the game since although a reputable insider recently claimed there could be an official update about the game very soon at Summer Game Fest.

But now it seems a new job ad with the studio could reveal some key information about the latest Tomb Raider game. Crystal Dynamics is looking for a Senior Level Designer with the advert spotted on LinkedIn.

It said: "We're looking for a seasoned designer who can spearhead strike teams as a high-impact individual contributor, take ownership of designing levels featuring compelling puzzle elements and apply Unreal expertise to build, iterate and refine designs."

Game Rant reports it's not very often strike teams are deployed more than a year before the game's release as they are often used in later development of games to work on small bugs in specific areas.



That means if it is for Tomb Raider, the game could release within the next 12 months.

One of the requirements for the role is "strong focus on puzzle design, ideally within third-person action-adventure games".



Tomb Raider is not specifically mentioned but Perfect Dark is reportedly the only other game being developed at the studio, which is a first-person game.



When the new Tomb Raider game releases, it will be the first entry in the mainline series since Shadow of the Tomb Raider back in 2018 which wrapped up a much darker, grittier trilogy of games starring Lara Croft as the main protagonist.



At the start of 2024, Crystal Dynamics shared a redesign of Lara Croft with the roots of the character model seemingly coming from the more recent games rather than the first ones that came out in the 1990s.

The last Lara Croft release came through Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered which released earlier in 2025.

