The Last of Us HBO show future revealed - and it's very different to what we thought

It seems the future of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us could actually be very different to what we first thought according to new official comments.



So far, there have been two seasons of The Last of Us with a third commissioned.

In May 2025, showrunner Craig Mazin said a fourth season would likely be needed to tell the full story of the second game in an interview with Collider.

However it now seems HBO's The Last of Us could actually be kept to three seasons, according to CEO Casey Bloys.

In an interview with Deadline, he was asked if the upcoming season of The Last of Us will be the final one, and said: "It certainly seems that way but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them."

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us games

Season 3 of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us is expected to focus on Abby's storyline / HBO

Season 1 focused on the events in the first The Last of Us game and Season 2 on the first section of The Last of Us Part II which primarily followed Ellie and her three days in Seattle.



The game then unexpectedly flips and then the player has to play through those same three days but from Abby's perspective before an epilogue section which rounds off the story.

The late Catherine O'Hara, who played therapist Gail in the TV series, previously said Season 3 is "the Abby story" in an interview with Variety.

The Last of Us is set to undergo significant changes in its third season. Back in June, co-creator Neil Druckmann confirmed that the series will switch focus to follow Dever’s character Abby.

Speaking at an Emmys “For Your Consideration” event in Los Angeles, Druckmann said: “I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning like, we just ended Season 2, and Season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn [Dever].”



He continued: “I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special. And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings.”

