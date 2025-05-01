New LEGO Mario and Animal Crossing sets leaked online

Nine upcoming LEGO sets from the worlds of Mario and Animal Crossing have been leaked online, including sets from two games that have not previously featured.

The leaks show six new Mario sets and three new Animal Crossing ones that are expected to be revealed soon and release in August.

The Mario sets are Bowser's Castle, Captain Toad's Camp, Interactive LEGO Mario and Standard Kart, Party at Toad's House, Prince Florian and Castle Bowser, and Wario and King Boo.

Captain Toad and Super Mario Bros Wonder are reportedly represented for the very first time in LEGO.



The leaked Animal Crossing sets are Blather's Museum Collection, Creative Houses: Season of Fun and Goldie's Cosy House.

Across the three sets, there are six new minifigures which include Lilly and Blathers (Blather's Museum Collection), Whitney, Stitches, and Fuschia (Creative Houses) and Goldie (Goldie's Cosy House), reports The Gamer.

This has not yet been officially confirmed by LEGO.

