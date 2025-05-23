Hogwarts Legacy 2: Everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is expected to be an upcoming sequel to the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy from Portkey Games, which is part of Warner Bros games.



Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.



Hogwarts Legacy 2 is understood to be in the works but has not yet been officially confirmed.

Here's everything we know so far about Hogwarts Legacy 2.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 has been publicised but not yet officially confirmed

What has been announced about Hogwarts Legacy 2?

As previously mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not been officially confirmed however Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Warner Bros Games is indeed working on a sequel.

It's previously been publicised by bosses at the company but it has not been revealed.

An example of this is that David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Variety before leaving the company.

"The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said.

Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series".

When is Hogwarts Legacy 2 release date?

There is no information about a release date yet but HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series may give a bit of an indication about this.

The series was initially expected to release in 2026 but more recent reports state it's expected to air in 2027, with filming expected to start later this year.

If that is the case, Hogwarts Legacy 2 could release to tie in with that, meaning there would be a four year gap between the two games releasing.

With The Last of Us, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us: Complete Edition, a bundle of both games, when Season 2 started in April.

What can I play Hogwarts Legacy 2 on?

Hogwarts Legacy released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.



A sequel would be expected to release on current generation consoles, namely PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It's likely the game would release on Switch 2 and could even release on future generations of hardware, should the PS6 and Xbox's follow up to the Series be out by then.

