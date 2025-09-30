New Lord of the Rings game could be happening - fans have their say

A new The Lord of the Rings game is reportedly in development and fans have been having their say about it on social media.

Insider Gaming reports its sources claim the game will be a third-person action title that's designed to "compete with Hogwarts Legacy" in a way.



It adds the game is expected to be at least partially funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) with a number of further parties involved, including studios Embracer, Revenge and others. Embracer has had the rights to the IP since 2022.

Embracer said as "a general rule, we do not comment on rumours or speculation" and Revenge declined to comment on "rumour and speculation" too.

Reporter Mike Straw posted this into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say about it.

One user said: "'...will be a third-person action game that is designed, in a way, to "compete with Hogwarts Legacy".' You have my attention."

"I'm going to cry, I've been waiting for news like this for quite some time," a second added.

A third exercised caution: "Gotta hear who the lead dev studio is before I get my hopes up."

A fourth commented: "Not much details regarding the game in the article but it says that it apparently is a third-person action type game similar to Hogwarts Legacy, literally says to compete with Hogwarts Legacy, I have yet to play that game but this sounds like good news I'm assuming as I have heard positive things about that game, we really need a good Lord of the Rings game, hopefully this is it."

"Throwing money at LotR doesn't work, you need genuine passion and understanding of the IP which is hard asf to come by," a fifth warned.

A new The Lord of the Rings game has not been officially confirmed.

