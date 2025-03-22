Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, claims she was robbed at gunpoint in a series of horrifying posts on X / Twitter - and has now shared the full CCTV footage of the ordeal to "prove it was real".

As well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, Amouranth also regularly shares content on YouTube and Kick with some content still shared on Twitch too despite receiving several temporary bans for violating its terms.

Her YouTube ASMR channel was banned in 2024 after it was deemed she had broke its Nudity & Sexual Content policy and all of her YouTube channels were temporarily taken down at the time but have since been reinstated.

The 31-year-old has a number of other business ventures - she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

In a series of troubling Tweets, she recently detailed how she was "robbed at gunpoint".

The first one was posted at 4.55am GMT on March 3 (11.55pm ET, 10.55pm CT, 8.55pm PT all on March 2) where Amouranth said: "This is not a prank help."

She followed that up with a thread that said: "I'm being too [sic] robbed at gunpoint. I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed. This was a home invasion swat here now I'm safe."

Amouranth also posted: "They pistol whipped me but I got one I'm bleeding a lot but stable going to hospital."

She later added: "I'm covered in blood but only some of it is mine I'll update y'all later but I'm safe now. Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I Tweeted because calling would be a death sentence."

This comes after Amouranth displayed her Bitcoin wallet in a social media post asking her followers if she should sell or hold on to cryptocurrency that has earned her an eye-watering $20 million in November.

Amouranth is an OnlyFans model and Kick streamer / Photo by Gerardo Mora, Getty Images for Real Good Touring





Four teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, have now been arrested and charged in relation to the crime, during which the streamer’s husband shot and injured one of them.

According to court documents, three of the suspects have been named and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

All four suspects are aged between 16 and 20.

With the suspects arrested, Amouranth was able to share more information on the bizarre turn of events that happened after the crime.

In a post on X/Twitter, the streamer revealed that the suspects stole her MacBook, which had the “Find My” feature switched on.

Remarkably, she tracked the laptop to the same hospital in which was being treated after the incident. She sustained a scalp laceration which required stitches and a preventative course of antibiotics.

She explained: “Now I can break some of my silence — the one object they took was a MacBook. With ‘find my’ turned on. There was a moment of total panic after I got out of the hospital the night of the incident.

“I tracked the MacBook and was in disbelief that we were at the same hospital. I may have seen the one who was shot while I was being discharged.

“But at the time I thought they were doing something far more sinister.”

Since the incident took place, Amouranth claims she's been bombarded with comments that the ordeal was "fake", so has attempted to put rumours to bed by posting the full CCTV footage from when it happened.





I'm sharing the full security footage from the robbery.

I wish I didn't have to prove that the worst night of my life was real. Too many people still think I made it up - I really wish it had been fake, or a prank.

It wasn't.

I still have nightmares. I was terrified, even… pic.twitter.com/N5FNVX4tJn

— Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 21, 2025

"I wish I didn't have to prove that the worst night of my life was real. Too many people still think I made it up - I really wish it had been fake, or a prank. It wasn't", she wrote alongside the footage.

"I still have nightmares. I was terrified, even thought I was going to die that night, but I survived. Now I'm trying to heal and move forward."

