Marathon: 'Clear footage' of brand new enemy posted online as Warden Event goes live

Bungie has revealed a new enemy players will need to take down in Marathon and "clear footage" of it in action has been posted on social media.
Update 1.0.9 is live (full patch notes below) with Warden Hunt running through until the end of Season 1. This is the last major update the game will receive until Season 2 goes live.
Bungie has already confirmed a new enemy is now in the game, a Bombardier Drone which unleashes deadly aerial strikes on runners from above, forcing them to move quickly and find cover before taking it down.
"Clear footage" of the enemy in action has been posted in the Marathon Subreddit and players have been having their say about it in the comments.
from Marathon
One said: "Was able to kill two of them, both had purple keys and solid loot."
A second commented: "That's the PvE I'm talking about!!!"
"Looks like something out of Star Fox!" declared a third.
A fourth spotted: "Look at all the birds flying away that is so f****** cool."
And a fifth agreed: "It looks so f****** cool."
Marathon is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Full Marathon Update 1.0.9 patch notes - NEW: Warden Hunt
Warden Hunt will be available until the end of Season 1.
- New Warden Encounters: Wardens can spawn at new POIs in Perimeter, Dire Marsh and Outpost.
- Locked room keys are guaranteed to drop from Wardens for the remainder of the season.
- Key Templates are now Compromised instead of Fragile.
- Every run now has a guaranteed chance for a zone event to occur (Ex: Lockdowns, Intercept, etc).
- +50 per cent Runner Level XP
- +50 per cent Faction XP
- Cryo Archive Sponsored Kits will refresh on a daily basis in the Armory
- Starting 21 May, Cryo Archive will be available every day through the end of Season 1
- 21-23 May: Cryo Archive
- 24-27 May: Ranked Cryo Archive
- 28 May-1 June: Cryo Archive
Item Economy
- Self-Revive
- When the Revive Speed stat is at 0: 12s > 16s
- When the Revive Speed stat is at 100: 7s > 12s
Combat
- Kill Transport or Scan Drones: 5 > 10 Traxus XP
- UESC (Grenadiers, Assault, Sniper, Ghost): 7 > 10 XP
- UESC Commanders: 10 > 15 XP
- UESC Wardens: 15 > 50 XP
Weapons
Biotoxin Disinjector
- Fixed an issue that prevented the grenades from emitting explosion sound effects when not in range of the damage radius.
Mods
Chips
- Pocket Change
- Fixed an issue where ammo was being granted after defeating ticks.
- Common Enemy
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip incorrectly described the duration as moderate instead of short on the enhanced (green) rarity version.
Prestige (gold) mods
- Impact Shockwave (Ares Railgun)
- No longer downs players equipped with blue shields or greater in one shot
- Reduced explosive damage against players by 75 per cent
- Overclock Delimiter (Circuit Breaker)
- Fixed an issue where Overclock Delimiter allowed players to shoot through UESC barriers.
- Removed the ability to allow charged projectiles to shoot through Bubble shields.
- Fixed an issue where Overclock Delimiter allowed players to shoot through UESC barriers.
- Ram-Page Mag (V75 Scar)
- Fixed an issue that was preventing damage dealt to Claymores when equipped.
Combatants
- A new threat looms above...
- Fixed an issue that caused the UESC Ghost to unexpectedly deal heavy burst damage.
Runners
- Fixed an issue that would allow reviving crewmates while performing a finisher.
Rook
- Until Season 2:
- Rook starts with Deluxe Patch Kits and Shield Charges.
- Rook starts with Deluxe Shield Implants.
- Signal Mask remains active for longer when sprinting.
- The range at which AI will detect your footsteps when Signal Mask is active has been reduced.
- Fixed an issue where the Rook tooltip incorrectly stated that Season Level 3 was required to unlock.
Thief
- Fixed an issue where items dropped from the Pickpocket Drone could clip through red UESC barriers.
User Interface and Experience
- Fixed an issue that prevented the exfil countdown timer from appearing when entering an active enemy Runner's exfil circle.
- Fixed an issue that caused quick pings to be intercepted by the clear door curtains.
- Added 10 additional controller aim sensitivity levels to Settings.
Codex
- Fixed an issue where the Arachne Sponsored Kit challenge completions were not contributing to the total on the Factions progress bar in the Codex.
- Updated the Assassin's Hidden Strike Codex entry to better clarify the completion window when exiting invisibility.
Contracts
Traxus
- Fixed an issue for Unsanctioned Hostiles [5/5] where the exfil condition was listed in the wrong objective step causing the contract flow to appear out of order.
- Fixed an issue for Co-Evolution [3/5] contract description that directs to Northern Flight Control when the objective is in Southern Flight Control.
Zones
Perimeter
- Fixed an issue that prevented gaining reputation experience for CyberAcme when successfully extracting UESC Crisis Supplies.
- Fixed an issue where only one crew member received CyberAcme reputation for completing Intercept event stepts instead of the entire crew.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the Hauler’s honk audio from being heard when entering the sound radius while active.
Dire Marsh
- Fixed an issue that could prevent gaining Traxus reputation after completing a Lockdown event.
- Anomalous Matter:
- Fixed an issue that prevented Sekiguchi Genetics reputation gain when stabilizing the Anomalous Matter.
- Fixed an issue that would only give one crew member +25 Sekiguchi Genetics reputation when extracting the Anomalous Matter.
Outpost
- Fixed an issue in Pinwheel that prevented the Security Break audio from being audible while inside the other wings (Command, Drone, Destroyed).
Cryo Archive
- Fixed an issue that allowed Thief to bypass red UESC barriers from Cargo to Index.
- Fixed an issue that prevented location names from showing on the HUD when visited.
Localisation
- Fixed a word wrapping issue in the Customize menu prompt for Shells and Profile.
- Fixed an issue where the vertical inversion setting in the Controller Settings section could display inconsistent text in some languages.
- Fixed an issue causing the 'Free' Credit cost label to show as an em dash in the Russian language.
- Fixed an issue that caused the text in the C.A.R.R.I Armory tutorial prompts to overlap the button prompt in some languages.
General
- Fixed an issue that caused a duplicate and delayed audio voice over after completing the NuCaloric Liaison Contract.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent players from joining via a platform invite while Crew Privacy was set to Invite Only.
Elsewhere from Indy100:
- Sony's $765m Bungie impairment loss has Marathon and Destiny fans worried
- Marathon: Bungie reveals crucial gameplay tweaks 'early'
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