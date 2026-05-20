Marathon: 'Clear footage' of brand new enemy posted online as Warden Event goes live

Bungie has revealed a new enemy players will need to take down in Marathon and "clear footage" of it in action has been posted on social media.

Update 1.0.9 is live (full patch notes below) with Warden Hunt running through until the end of Season 1. This is the last major update the game will receive until Season 2 goes live.

Bungie has already confirmed a new enemy is now in the game, a Bombardier Drone which unleashes deadly aerial strikes on runners from above, forcing them to move quickly and find cover before taking it down.

"Clear footage" of the enemy in action has been posted in the Marathon Subreddit and players have been having their say about it in the comments.

One said: "Was able to kill two of them, both had purple keys and solid loot."

A second commented: "That's the PvE I'm talking about!!!"

"Looks like something out of Star Fox!" declared a third.

A fourth spotted: "Look at all the birds flying away that is so f****** cool."

And a fifth agreed: "It looks so f****** cool."

Marathon is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



Full Marathon Update 1.0.9 patch notes - NEW: Warden Hunt

Warden Hunt will be available until the end of Season 1.

New Warden Encounters: Wardens can spawn at new POIs in Perimeter, Dire Marsh and Outpost.

Locked room keys are guaranteed to drop from Wardens for the remainder of the season.

Key Templates are now Compromised instead of Fragile.

Every run now has a guaranteed chance for a zone event to occur (Ex: Lockdowns, Intercept, etc).

+50 per cent Runner Level XP

+50 per cent Faction XP

Cryo Archive Sponsored Kits will refresh on a daily basis in the Armory

Starting 21 May, Cryo Archive will be available every day through the end of Season 1 21-23 May: Cryo Archive 24-27 May: Ranked Cryo Archive 28 May-1 June: Cryo Archive



Item Economy

Self-Revive When the Revive Speed stat is at 0: 12s > 16s When the Revive Speed stat is at 100: 7s > 12s



Combat

Kill Transport or Scan Drones: 5 > 10 Traxus XP

UESC (Grenadiers, Assault, Sniper, Ghost): 7 > 10 XP

UESC Commanders: 10 > 15 XP

UESC Wardens: 15 > 50 XP

Weapons

Biotoxin Disinjector

Fixed an issue that prevented the grenades from emitting explosion sound effects when not in range of the damage radius.

Mods

Chips

Pocket Change Fixed an issue where ammo was being granted after defeating ticks.

Common Enemy Fixed an issue where the tooltip incorrectly described the duration as moderate instead of short on the enhanced (green) rarity version.



Prestige (gold) mods

Impact Shockwave (Ares Railgun) No longer downs players equipped with blue shields or greater in one shot Reduced explosive damage against players by 75 per cent

Overclock Delimiter (Circuit Breaker) Fixed an issue where Overclock Delimiter allowed players to shoot through UESC barriers. Removed the ability to allow charged projectiles to shoot through Bubble shields.



Ram-Page Mag (V75 Scar) Fixed an issue that was preventing damage dealt to Claymores when equipped.



Combatants

A new threat looms above...

Fixed an issue that caused the UESC Ghost to unexpectedly deal heavy burst damage.

Runners

Fixed an issue that would allow reviving crewmates while performing a finisher.

Rook

Until Season 2: Rook starts with Deluxe Patch Kits and Shield Charges. Rook starts with Deluxe Shield Implants.

Signal Mask remains active for longer when sprinting.

The range at which AI will detect your footsteps when Signal Mask is active has been reduced.

Fixed an issue where the Rook tooltip incorrectly stated that Season Level 3 was required to unlock.

Thief

Fixed an issue where items dropped from the Pickpocket Drone could clip through red UESC barriers.

User Interface and Experience

Fixed an issue that prevented the exfil countdown timer from appearing when entering an active enemy Runner's exfil circle.

Fixed an issue that caused quick pings to be intercepted by the clear door curtains.

Added 10 additional controller aim sensitivity levels to Settings.

Codex

Fixed an issue where the Arachne Sponsored Kit challenge completions were not contributing to the total on the Factions progress bar in the Codex.

Updated the Assassin's Hidden Strike Codex entry to better clarify the completion window when exiting invisibility.

Contracts

Traxus

Fixed an issue for Unsanctioned Hostiles [5/5] where the exfil condition was listed in the wrong objective step causing the contract flow to appear out of order.

Sekiguchi Genetics

Fixed an issue for Co-Evolution [3/5] contract description that directs to Northern Flight Control when the objective is in Southern Flight Control.

Zones

Perimeter

Fixed an issue that prevented gaining reputation experience for CyberAcme when successfully extracting UESC Crisis Supplies.

Fixed an issue where only one crew member received CyberAcme reputation for completing Intercept event stepts instead of the entire crew.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Hauler’s honk audio from being heard when entering the sound radius while active.

Dire Marsh

Fixed an issue that could prevent gaining Traxus reputation after completing a Lockdown event.

Anomalous Matter: Fixed an issue that prevented Sekiguchi Genetics reputation gain when stabilizing the Anomalous Matter. Fixed an issue that would only give one crew member +25 Sekiguchi Genetics reputation when extracting the Anomalous Matter.



Outpost

Fixed an issue in Pinwheel that prevented the Security Break audio from being audible while inside the other wings (Command, Drone, Destroyed).

Cryo Archive

Fixed an issue that allowed Thief to bypass red UESC barriers from Cargo to Index.

Fixed an issue that prevented location names from showing on the HUD when visited.

Localisation

Fixed a word wrapping issue in the Customize menu prompt for Shells and Profile.

Fixed an issue where the vertical inversion setting in the Controller Settings section could display inconsistent text in some languages.

Fixed an issue causing the 'Free' Credit cost label to show as an em dash in the Russian language.

Fixed an issue that caused the text in the C.A.R.R.I Armory tutorial prompts to overlap the button prompt in some languages.

General

Fixed an issue that caused a duplicate and delayed audio voice over after completing the NuCaloric Liaison Contract.

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from joining via a platform invite while Crew Privacy was set to Invite Only.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.