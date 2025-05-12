Nintendo breaks silence on Mario Kart World AI controversy

Nintendo has responded to claims it used AI (artificial intelligence) while making Mario Kart World.

It's been claimed by some that Nintendo used generative AI, a contentious topic in the world of gaming, in Mario Kart World when it came to in-game billboards.

They are claimed to include strange artworks of a bridge, skyscraper and car with features that make it look as though AI created them, such as wonky lines, strange designs and unusual features.

And in a statement shared with Eurogamer, Nintendo clarified if this was the case or not.

Nintendo has responded to claims it used AI while making Mario Kart World / Screenshot from Nintendo

A Nintendo spokesperson said: "AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World."

Mario Kart World is a day one Nintendo Switch 2 release available worldwide on June 5.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.