Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has shared details of the upcoming first major post-launch updates on Steam.



Silksong, the sequel to hit 2017 indie game Hollow Knight, was first announced back in February 2019 and there was even a playable demo at E3 that year.

News about it was fairly quiet until Gamescom last month when there was the chance for players to play through a demo of it again along with news of a release date of 4 September, its price and platforms is would be playable on.



With the delay of GTA 6, Silkong arguably became the most hyped game of the year and when it released, gamers experienced issues on every major digital storefront it was available on because of the level of demand for it.

So far, it's gone down very well among critics and gamers alike according to OpenCritic and MetaCritic scores.

Team Cherry confirmed on Steam the first major post-launch update for it is on the way and revealed details of what will be included.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is getting its first post-launch update imminently / Team Cherry

An update from the developer said: "This one is primarily focused on bug fixes, with some slight balance adjustments in the early game. Barring any unforeseen issues, we're aiming to deliver the patch to all players mid next week.

"PC players can access this version right now via the public-beta branch on Steam or GOG.

"All fixes will apply retroactively, so players who've hit a significant bug that prevents progress may want to switch over to public-beta to receive the fix.

"Further fixes are already being worked on for a second patch. If you have an issue and you don't see the solution in the list above, we may be working on it."

Hollow Knight: Silksong first major post-launch update patch notes in full

Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

Various additional fixes and tweaks.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.