PlayStation State of Play: What will be announced?

PlayStation has confirmed there will be a State of Play stream this week.

During State of Play events, PlayStation reveals updates on games releasing on its hardware, this time focusing on the PS5. These updates usually include new trailers with updates about release dates, gameplay and content.

The upcoming stream is one of the longest PlayStation has hosted outside of hardware reveals and there are lots of rumours and speculation about the games that will be shown from insiders and fans.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about the latest PlayStation State of Play.

There's heavy speculation there will be an update on Marvel's Wolverine at PlayStation State of Play / Marvel

What will be announced at PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation has confirmed that there will be a mix of first and third-party titles announced, including updates from indie studios.

There are a lot of games rumoured to be appearing online, according to different claims.



On PlayStation's YouTube channel, it's been noticed there's a hidden private video in the Marvel's Wolverine playlist, sparking speculation there will be a new trailer revealed during State of Play.

Hideo Kojima shared on social media he's working on a new trailer and there is speculation this could be for a PC release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Renowned insider Shinobi602 said a reveal from Santa Monica, the studio behind God of War, "wouldn't be super surprising given the target release window" for a new game that's rumoured but went on to say "this isn't confirmation it'll be there".

It's been spotted that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls' Steam page has been updated ahead of the State of Play, leading to speculation there could be news on this.

Speculatively, Marathon, an upcoming first-person extraction shooter from Halo and Destiny developer Bungie which is now part of PlayStation Studios, is releasing on 5 March so it's likely there will be new content for that.

Fantasy role-playing game Avowed is getting a PS5 release on 17 February, which includes an anniversary update available to all players, so it's likely there will be another look at that. Speaking of PS5 releases, Starfield has been heavily rumoured for the console this year so this might be revealed.

Saros from Housemarque, the studio that developed Returnal, releases on 30 April so there could be an update on this first-party title. Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February and Capcom has been going big on marketing of the game so there might be something new on this.



With both having release dates at the end of May, there may be new looks at 007: First Light and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Phantom Blade Zero is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and is a timed console exclusive on PS5 releasing in September - there may be an update on this. The hugely ambitious Crimson Desert might also be featured.

Horizon Hunters Gathering was recently announced and there might be news of playtests on this. Life Is Strange Reunion was also recently revealed, releasing on 26 March, and with that less than two months away there might be an update.



These are a long shot but could we finally see an update on Naughty Dog's upcoming new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet? Square Enix is working on Kingdom Hearts 4 but updates on that have been scarce of late. Could this be the moment CD Projekt Red finally officially announces its heavily rumoured The Witcher 3 DLC?

And perhaps the longest shot of all - given the rumours that Sony has secured marketing rights for GTA 6, there couldn't be anything on this... Could there? (Yes, Take-Two Interactive confirmed marketing would start in the Summer but could there be something to keep fans engaged in the meantime?)

There couldn't be something on GTA 6... Could there? / Rockstar Games

When is PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation State of play has been announced for Thursday (12 February) at 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT. It will last for 60+ minutes.

indy100 will be covering the stream live on the day so keep an eye out for our dedicated live blog landing on Thursday.

How can I watch PlayStation State of Play?

PlayStation State of Play can be viewed on official YouTube and Twitch channels along with a broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.