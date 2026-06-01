Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders to start 'imminently'

A streamer claims to have found out when Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders are expected to start ahead of the game starring at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play.

Insomniac Games has previously confirmed Marvel's Wolverine will release on 15 September.

On Tuesday (2 June) at 10pm BST (5pm ET / 2pm PT), PlayStation is hosting a State of Play and confirmed there will be "an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine". This will "show off Logan's brutal and relentless combat along with some new details".

And streamer PyroMid claims "pre-orders open up on 2 June after State of Play".

In the comments, PyroMid added: "If it wasn't going live, Gamestop wouldn't put the poster up is what store manager told me."

The streamer also claimed the standard edition will cost $69.99.

The latest (rather brutal) trailer for Marvel's Wolverine was revealed during a State of Play back in September 2025 when it was confirmed more will be revealed in Spring.

Insomniac Games scared the life out of people on social media with a recent post that started with "hey everyone".

A post on X / Twitter said: "Hey everyone, see ya Tuesday. Thanks!"

This is seemingly referencing the post Rockstar Games shared back in November about Grand Theft Auto 6 when the studio confirmed the game was delayed from 26 May 2026 to 19 November.

There have been a number of GTA 6 memes starting with "hey everyone" where people have speculated or joked about that game being delayed further.

And it seems Insomniac has given a clever wink to those posts.

Pre-order details and pricing for Marvel's Wolverine have not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation until anything is announced.

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