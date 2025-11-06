GTA 6 release date finally gets official update - and it's not good news...

After months of silence, there has finally been an official update about GTA 6 - it's about the game's release date but it's not good news.

Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again, this time to 19 November 2026.

The studio posted on X / Twitter: "GTA 6 will now release on Thursday 19 November 19 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

The news comes shortly before Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive hosted its latest earnings call.

In prepared remarks ahead of that call, Take-Two CEO and chair Strauss Zelnick said: "We remain both excited and confident they [Rockstar] will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience."

Answering an investor question, Zelnick added: "The drivers [for the delay] are the desire to deliver as perfect an entertainment experience as we can and to live up to consumer expectations and exceed them.

"It's always painful when we move a date as we have done in the past but we have never regretted it in retrospect. Competitors have chosen not to slip a date and they have done so at their peril."

He also answered a question about the mood at Rockstar following the delay: "The culture at Rockstar is extraordinary. We're all pushing hard to seek perfection and those are not just words.

"The MetaCritic scores of Rockstar releases have been above 95 with few exceptions. GTA 5 has been the standard bearer for the industry through three console generations. I would argue it's still the most technically advanced game on the market.

"Rockstar's culture is one of performance, Take-Two's is one of seeking excellence, teamwork and kindness. That's a recipe that works well.

"I can't deny that if things don't go as planned there isn't disappointment but we're good at picking ourselves up and going again another day.

"We frankly rarely fall short but we don't let that divert us - I think that reflects what Rockstar is doing and how the studio is feeling now."

GTA 6 has been delayed for a second time / Rockstar Games

This is the first update from Rockstar on GTA 6 in more than six months, since the huge content dump at the start of May. Trailer 2 was shared along with loads of new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website (which has recently been updated again).



That all came shortly after Rockstar announced the release date of GTA 6 would be delayed from Autumn 2025 until 26 May 2026.

And now it has been delayed again, from 26 May 2026 to 19 November 2026.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last full title, was also delayed twice, eventually releasing on 26 October 2018 after its initial release window of the second half of 2017.

