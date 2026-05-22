PlayStation State of Play confirmed: What will be announced?

PlayStation has confirmed a State of Play event is taking place early next month.

On 2 June at 10pm BST (5pm ET / 2pm PT), PlayStation is hosting a show that's more than an hour long, including news and updates on upcoming PS5 games.

PlayStation confirmed there will be "an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine". This will "show off Logan's brutal and relentless combat along with some new details".

PlayStation also said there will be more from "top studios around the world" but with Marvel's Wolverine the only game that's been confirmed to feature so far, what else could be announced?

From here on in, this is all speculation, but renowned industry insider NateTheHate has given his verdict on what may be shown.

He was asked if we will "see other exclusives at the coming State of Play or just the new God of War and Wolverine" and he replied: "Yes."

There is speculation about a God of War spinoff being in the works so if NateTheHate is correct, there could be a first look at this if it proves to be true.

Another major first-party title PlayStation has on the (admittedly distant) horizon is Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It's been a while since we heard anything official about this so something may be shared to keep players intrigued. There could be news on Horizon Hunters Gathering or Horizon Steel Frontiers.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 has been rumoured for a while and if it is in development, this could be a great time to show it off to the world for the first time.



Embracer Group recently confirmed Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still on track to release in 2026 so there may be a new trailer or look at gameplay for this. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced releases in July and there might be a new trailer for this.

There is a very outside chance there could be something Grand Theft Auto 6 related. Rockstar Games usually does its own marketing but if rumours PlayStation has secured the console marketing rights for GTA 6 prove to be true, then the game could feature, perhaps with news about GTA 6 PS5 console bundles.

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