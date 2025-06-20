Nintendo statement after Metroid Prime 4 Switch 2 'out now' poster spotted

Nintendo has issued a statement after a billboard claiming Metroid Prime 4 on Switch 2 is "out now" was spotted on the London Underground.

The poster was first spotted and posted on Reddit, showing an official poster from Nintendo claiming Metroid Prime 4 is available now despite no specific release date for it yet being set.

VGC (Video Games Chronicle) went to the Oxford Circus tube stop where it was spotted to confirm this. It seemed highly likely to have been a genuine mistake as it's similar in style to other posters advertising separate Switch 2 games next to it, just without the release information being updated.



And Nintendo confirmed that in a statement to VGC.

A spokesperson told the publication: “We can confirm that the 'out now' message on this advert is incorrect. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are not yet available and are scheduled for release in 2025.”

The poster was ridiculed on social media.

On a post showing the image, CZ4RC4SM said: "Talk about your all-time shadow drops..."

llliilliliillliillil joked: "The game released. Did you miss it? Literally outsold Mario Kart World in less than 24 hours, it's insane. 94 Metacritic score and 9.2 User score. It's honestly incredible, definitely buy it."

dukenewcomb92 said: "As someone who works in advertising (albeit digital, not out of home) someone has really f***** up and it will probably disappear in the next couple of days."

Jamesatwork16 said: "Explanation: someone put in the wrong start date for an ad buy!"

UHF-62 said: "For a brief moment you were in a better timeline."

Elsewhere from indy100, check out our review of Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 upgrades worth it?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.