Minecraft 2 'basically announced': Everything we know so far

The creator of Minecraft has "basically announced" a successor to the beloved sandbox game on social media.

Minecraft was created by Markus Persson, also known as Notch, which was then developed and published by his studio Mojang in 2011.



In 2014, Notch decided he wanted to move on from the game and wanted to sell his share with Microsoft - which ended up acquiring Mojang.

Notch was later removed from the game's opening credits though because of a number of controversial statements he made in the years after Mojang was sold.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about Minecraft 2.

What has been announced so far about Minecraft 2?

Notch posted a poll on X / Twitter and asked his followers to vote on their preference between him working on a "spiritual successor" to Minecraft or "a traditional roguelike mixed with a tile based first person dungeon crawler" which he is already "passionately working on".

In his "honest" request for feedback, his followers have so far voted overwhelmingly in favour of a Minecraft successor, with 81.5 per cent of 286,962 votes (233,874) voting this way.

He even pleaded with his followers to vote for the game he is currently working on but to no avail.

In a follow-up to that, when asked by a follower what one of his Tweets was about, Notch replied: "I basically announced Minecraft 2.

"I thought that maybe people ACTUALLY do want me to make another game that's super similar to the first one and I'm loving working on games again.

"I don't super duper care exactly which game I make first (or even if I make more) but I do know I'm making one, so I figured I'd absolutely be willing to give it an honest shot in the form of a spiritual successor to Minecraft and put up a poll about it."

Despite his previous comments about Microsoft, Notch said he would be "willing" to work with them - kind of.

"If Microsoft, for some reason, would want me to do it, and we, somehow, agreed on the terms, I'd absolutely be willing do to that," he posted.

"I'd even give them a much bigger share than I'd feel obliged to just to make it clear I'm not doing it with ill intent. But I'll be a b***h to work with."

What is the release date for Minecraft 2?

A release date is not known as the game has not been officially confirmed.

What will I be able to play Minecraft 2 on?

Minecraft is hugely popular and accessible as it's playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, Samsung Gear VR, Fire OS/TV and more.



Minecraft 2 would likely be playable on a wide range of these platforms to make it accessible to as many people as possible.

