Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons allegedly leaked in photos which show new 'gimmick'

Images posted online appear to show a detailed look at the Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console and a brand new "gimmick" has been spotted.

The Joy-Cons appear to be largely similar to those for the current Switch console although the leaked Switch 2 ones seem to be bigger in size with larger shoulder buttons.

However there's a brand new specific feature that's been described as a "gimmick" by some on social media with others saying it will set a new industry "standard" that has really captured the attention of fans.

What's been spotted is claimed to be an optical sensor, similar to that used in a mouse, so it could be used in a similar way.

The leak appears to show while the main colour of the Joy-Cons will be more neutral than its predecessors, the rail will have a brighter, bolder colour.

Further leaks claim this will be the case for the joysticks too where the bolder colour will be behind a joystick with the neutral colour.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

Elsewhere, a new patent that was leaked online described technology for the Switch 2 to upscale images using AI so that games that have storage sapping 4K assets can be decreased in size.

Further leaks have revealed what the motherboard, a circuit board containing its main components, will look like and accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

More have come from someone who claims to have got their hands on the console already and pictures from this posted online appear to show key details of how the Joy-Cons will attach, the dock itself and what the new logo will look like.

There have been so many leaks that even more detailed renders of the console have been doing the rounds and this has all led an analyst to say Nintendo is keen to announce the console as soon as possible.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.



The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

