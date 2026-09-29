Minecraft Dungeons II release date: When can I play?

Minecraft Dungeons II is a sequel to the action adventure role-playing game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers that's set in the Minecraft universe.

And it's out right now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch and PC.

Following the events of Minecraft Dungeons, strange rifts began appearing in unexpected places across the Overworld, causing mysterious disturbances such as mobs becoming infused with strange energies and sculk spreading across large chunks of terrain.

Now, those responsible for these events have been revealed. The illagers are back and this time, they're being led by a terrifying triumvirate - the Prime Enchanter, the Supreme Evoker and the Grand Illusioner.

This 'Illager High Council' possesses a new power and the three are launching co-ordinated attacks across the Overworld. It falls to a team of heroes to stop them before they disrupt the balance of the two worlds.

Minecraft Dungeons II is out now / Mojang Studios & Double Eleven, XBOX Game Studios

Players will clash with menacing, never-before-seen foes in explosive encounters, having to fight their way through hordes of mobs that will do everything in their power to stop players from defeating the Illager High Council and saving the day.

Players can play solo in a team of up to four players online or couch co-op. There is an arsenal of weapons, armour, enchants, talismans and artifacts to discover along the way.

It's not just the Overworld that players will explore but also a previously unknown dimension called the Sift, a realm unlike any other, filled with otherworldly wonders, strange mobs and mysteries.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.