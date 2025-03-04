Huge update on Far Cry game which was thought to be completely dead

A Far Cry game that was thought to be completely dead has surprisingly been rebooted, according to a report.

Sources who are familiar with the game's development have told Insider Gaming that a Far Cry multiplayer extraction-based first-person shooter that's under the codename Maverick is back on.

Maverick is reported to have been intended as a multiplayer component to the heavily reported Far Cry 7 but then morphed into its own project in 2023. It seemed to be dead but Insider Gaming says after an internal review, it has been rebooted.

Far Cry 7 is understood to have started development in 2021 however this is now a completely separate game. The last Far Cry title to release from Ubisoft was Far Cry 6 the same year.



Far Cry 6 was the last game in the Ubisoft series which released in 2021 Screenshot from Ubisoft

The initial plans for Maverick are reported to show it would be set in Alaska where players would have to survive and successfully extract while battling other players, AI soldiers and animals.



Ubisoft Montreal is understood to be leading both Maverick and Far Cry 7 and will take the game back to prototyping. It's not yet known why Maverick has been rebooted.

Insider Gaming adds those working on Far Cry 7 are optimistic of a 2026 release and play testing of the project has already started.



Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed Far Cry 7 or Maverick.

