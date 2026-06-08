Nintendo Direct and Treehouse stream officially confirmed for this week

A Nintendo Direct event followed by a Treehouse stream have both been officially announced for this week.

Nintendo Directs are streams hosted by Nintendo to reveal more details about what it's releasing. They usually focus on a number of games releasing across its suite of hardware, including Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, but can also be specific to one game or movie.

And Nintendo has confirmed the next general one will take place on Tuesday (9 June) at 3pm BST (12noon ET / 7am PT). The event will last for around 50 minutes and a Treehouse stream will follow. Treehouse streams are extended streams that usually offer first looks at gameplay from upcoming titles.

The Direct and Treehouse will be live-streamed across Nintendo's official feeds.

It's not yet known what will feature in this Direct but Nintendo has a number of first-party titles releasing this year. There's Star Fox which releases on 25 June and Splatoon Raiders landing on 23 July. These are likely to receive updates.

Speculatively, there could be updates on titles such as The Duskbloods. A remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is also rumoured to be in the works and could be shown for the first time during the Direct.

There may even be an update on Pokemon Winds & Waves releasing in 2027.

This is the first general Direct that Nintendo has hosted since September 2025 when it focused on celebrating Mario's 40th anniversary.

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