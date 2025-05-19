Nintendo Switch 2: Company officially apologises for misleading information

Nintendo has officially apologised for misleading information around a key technical detail of the Switch 2.

The company previously advertised the upcoming console would have VRR (variable refresh rate) capabilities both when docked and handheld.

This was quietly changed on the official product website to just handheld and in a statement to Nintendo Life, Nintendo confirmed this and apologised for the previously misleading information.

The statement said: "Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website and we apologise for the error."

Nintendo has apologised for misleading information about VRR (variable refresh rate) on the Switch 2

VRR is technology that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate of a display to match what's being produced from the video source, in this case the console. In other words, VRR helps to stop any frame rate lag or tearing from happening.

It results in smoother visuals and offers a huge improvement in consistent image quality, especially in gaming, because of how frequently scenes can dramatically change in them. Think huge explosions or colours changing very quickly.

