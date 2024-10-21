The secrecy surrounding the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program lasted what feels like all but five minutes as full details have been leaked online.

Nintendo invited Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to sign up to be in with a chance of being selected for a mysterious new testing scheme.

Little else was known about it at the time with a number of subscribers selected to participate and asked not to release any details about it – although they were not required to sign any NDAs.

Monday (21 October) saw players have the opportunity to preload it before it can be played later on in the week (Wednesday 23 October in some time zones and Thursday 24 October in others).

But within moments of the download being made available and information being made available online to these players specifically, full details of what the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program is all about were posted publicly.

It's basically Nintendo testing out a new social MMO (massively multiplayer online) experience which some social media users are comparing to the Miiverse, a network which was discontinued for 3DS and Wii U.

Details of the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program leaked almost immediately / Wachiwit, iStock

According to the leaks: "[Nintendo] aims to test the boundaries of mass multiplayer functionality and gameplay on our servers.

"In this game, the goal is to work with others to fully 'develop' a massive, expansive planet by utilising creativity and farmed resources. As you progress across the planet, you'll discover new lands, enemies, and resources that will become essential to your journey."

As well as the game itself, there is a social space called 'Dev Core'.

"The Dev Core is a separate space from the planet you'll be developing," the leaks said. "Think of it as a social hub to gather with other players.

"At the Dev Core, you can level up your character, get items you will need for your journey, commune with others and more."

There are also a lot of different user-generated content possibilities within the game. Nintendo seems to recommend a "TV mode with a wired internet connection" to play.

There was some speculation that the Playtest Program would see Gamecube games be added to Switch Online but this does not seem to be the case.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.