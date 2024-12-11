What the real Nintendo Switch 2 will look like finally revealed

A YouTube channel has been sent a 3D printed version of what the Nintendo Switch 2 will look like from a Chinese company that claims to have the final design templates of the console.

SwitchUp, a channel run by two friends about all things Nintendo, recently posted a video that said: "We were sent a Switch 2 mockup from a Chinese case manufacturer who claims to have the final Switch 2 design templates and the case they have made for it. It is essentially a fancy 3D print but still."

The case the company has made for the console was sent too and it appears to fit the 3D printed version of the Switch to a tee.

The printed version shows the screen is around an inch bigger than the O-LED model, a USB-C port has been added to the top of the console and there is a slot for cartridges that is similar in size to the Switch.

It also showed no significant difference in terms of thickness, with smaller volume buttons in a more ergonomic location and the headphone jack is in the same place.

The Joy-Cons on the 3D printed version are also bigger with a longer curved edge but the rear is the same - there's also an extra button on the right one too.

When compared to the size of the Steam Deck, the Switch 2 3D printed model has a larger screen yet is much smaller overall because of the size of its Joy-Cons.

Elsewhere, another accessories company may have accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks like in a trailer for a new product it's selling for use with the upcoming console.

Details about how the Switch 2 is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

