Latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak 'confirms' four new features

Another day, another Nintendo Switch 2 leak, and this one appears to 'confirm' four different key features to what's seen on the current Switch console.

A series of images have been posted in the Nintendo Switch 2 Subreddit claiming another Chinese accessories company has shared the designs of a case it is making for the upcoming console and what its product will look like when used with the Switch 2.

It's understood accessory companies have been given the final designs of the upcoming console so they can manufacture their own products to be ready in time for the Switch 2's release, whenever that may be.

Included in the leaked images are four details of features that look set to be 'confirmed' on the upcoming console.

Eagle-eyed Redditors have spotted a USB-C port on top of the console, a u-shaped kickstand, large speakers (which could also be much bigger vents) and the additional button on the right-hand controller has a 'C' on it, which could mean camera, cast, chat or something else.

The final image includes an address that links back to a company called Honcam Technologies, which specialises in video game accessories for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo consoles, according to its website.

However it's not verified if this is where the leaks have come from (indy100 has contacted Honcam for confirmation) and none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

More details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console have been leaked online / Wachiwit, iStock

This comes soon after there's been a look at what the console is likely to look like after a YouTube channel was sent a 3D printed version of one from a Chinese company making Switch 2 cases that claims to have the final design templates of the console.

Another accessories company may have accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer for a new product it's selling for use with the upcoming console.

Details about how the Switch 2 is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

A release window of "March" or "April" for the Switch 2 was revealed by the CEO of a games accessory company who said the console is "done" and "ready" and that his company has access to versions of the hardware that are nearly completely finalised, according to a report.

The CEO of a Japanese game industry consultancy and an analyst recently seemingly confirmed the console will be called Switch 2 and the console's first major game was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

