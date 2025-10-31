At last! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is being updated by Nintendo with a Switch 2 Edition and free update - and fans can't quite believe their eyes.

Nintendo posted a 12 minute video detailing everything that's coming up in the Switch 2 Edition and in the free update.

Starting with the Switch 2 Edition, the game will run at 4K when docked, enable use of mouse controls, microphone functionality to call other residents and allow for players to put themselves into the game using the camera.

Existing players will be able to upgrade to this version for $4.99 if they already own the base version of the game. The Switch 2 Edition will be available to buy outright too.

With the free update, available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, there's a new resort hotel out on the water where players can customise and help run their own island hotel, the ability to craft more than one item at a time, storage can be almost doubled and trees, shrubs and flowers can also be stored.

Also, there's a new clean-up service available to make island maintenance much easier, a huge new slumber island option where players can go to sleep and create up to three new islands which vary in size and there are new collaborations.

These include retro Nintendo consoles where older games can actually be played (with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership), LEGO branded gear and Zelda and Splatoon integration.

Both are available 15 January 2026.

This was reposted into the AnimalCrossing Subreddit and gamers have been stunned that an update is releasing soon, with many believing Nintendo had moved on from it.

One said: "Am I hallucinating."

"My ghasts are FLABBERED," another exclaimed.

A third was left in disbelief, commenting: "This can't be true... This can't be the perfect strat to bring me back to AC..."

"Been waiting for this," a fourth said. "Mouse control is interesting."

"ACNH 3.0 BEFORE GTA 6?????" a fifth exclaimed.

