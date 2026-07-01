New Nintendo Switch 2 model 'leaked' online

Details of a new Nintendo Switch 2 model appear to have been shared on social media.

An updated model with an improved LCD screen is understood to have first appeared on a Chinese resale site. It's not the OLED upgrade many gamers have been hoping for.

As spotted by Nintendo Patents Watch on BlueSky, the account said: "A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site.

"Compared with the launch model from Innolux, the exposed circuit, connector and cables are significantly different, indicating an updated design - not merely a minor revision."

A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site (img 1). Compared with the launch model from Innolux (img 2), the exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different (imgs 3-4), indicating an updated design—not merely a minor revision.1/



[image or embed]

— Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 6:19 PM

Some gamers have raised issues about ghosting on current Switch 2 consoles and it's speculated this could help to alleviate that problem.

Ghosting is where a faint trail or a delayed duplicate of a moving object is noticeable, in other words making an object look as though it has a shadow or a ghost that isn't meant to be there.

This happens when a monitor is too slow to keep up with what's happening on screen.

It might also be related to the revised Switch 2 model that's releasing in the EU early next year so the console complies with new regulations that it must have a built-in battery that can easily be removed.

A Nintendo Switch 2 model with a new LCD screen has not been officially confirmed and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.