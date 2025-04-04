Verdansk is back in Call of Duty: Warzone and if social media reactions are anything to go by, both new and returning players are absolutely loving it.

The iconic Warzone map returned on April 3 and saw a 200 per cent rise in its players on Steam alone on its first day with a peak of more than 111,000 players. Season 3 in Black Ops 6 started on April 2 as well.

Verdansk returned after more than three years away when it was retired by Activision in late 2021.

Free-to-play Warzone started out in March 2020, the same time the Covid pandemic started, and proved to be one of the biggest Call of Duty successes of all time with one of the most beloved maps in Verdansk ever too.

But would it be as good as before? Would it live up to the hype?

Players are loving Verdansk's return in Call of Duty: Warzone / Screenshot from Activision

And according to a number of social media posts, the answer from new and returning players is a resounding yes to both of those.

Streamer TimTheTatman posted a hilarious video from his stream on X / Twitter and said: "PRIME VERDANSK TIMTHETATMAN IS BACK 😤"

Tying in with that, one account said: "We really bouta see Nick, Tim and Clock back on Verdansk."

On the day Verdansk returned, one said: "Feels like waking up on Christmas morning."



"Verdansk is fun. I'm enjoying it, genuinely," another posted.

One gave it a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

FaZe Swagg said: "Verdansk is beautiful. Can't believe we went 3.5 years without it."

Metaphor posted some insane gameplay using the HDR sniper.

And another said: "Nostalgia aside, Verdansk as a map is better than anything we've had by a mile, holy s***, I've missed this."

"Best new Warzone loadouts" have also been shared.

Along with the best graphics settings for PC.

