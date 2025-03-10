Huge Nintendo Switch 2 tech details revealed in official listing

Huge tech details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console have been revealed in official documents.

The Verge spotted filings at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) that reveal key information about certain technical aspects of the console, including performance and if certain features will be capable of certain things.



The filings show there is Near Field Communication (NFC) support through a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) feature that's in the right Joy-Con of the console, similar to its predecessor, which means Amiibo is expected to work with the Switch 2.

There will be faster Wi-Fi support and the console can be charged from either of its USB-C ports too.

In terms of how quickly the Switch 2 will charge, filings show it is rated for a maximum of 15V (the same as the current Switch) but also mentions an adapter that goes up to 20V.

Specific speeds cannot yet be estimated until this is known.

Key tech details have been confirmed about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console / Screenshot from Nintendo

Nintendo revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.



The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

Its president Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed the console has entered mass production after dataminers claimed the Switch 2 was being produced heavily from November 2024 onwards.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and why the cost of the Switch 2 could soar because of Donald Trump's tariffs.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.