‘Reject AI’: Porsche advert praised for hand drawn Christmas advert

A new Christmas advert from Porsche has dropped, and the car brand has been widely praised by viewers over its choice to use hand-drawn art over artificial intelligence.

The video "The Coded Love Letter," created by Parallel Studio, sees a 1963 classic red Porsche driving its way through the different seasons, from the leaves falling in autumn to snowy winter.

During this passage of time, we see how the driver collects and adds stickers to the vehicle, documenting the driver's long-time use of the car.

What's more, the advert invites viewers to spot eight hidden references inspired by Porsche’s design and racing history, some of these include the brand’s first-ever license plate to the famous Pink Pig livery.

The visuals are a result of using a combination of hand-drawn art and 3D animation - and more importantly, no AI.

For this reason, the advert has gone viral on social media as people love the fact that AI is absent, unlike other Christmas adverts, such as McDonald's which sparked debate with its AI-generated ad, and Coca-Cola also leaned deep into AI for its 2025 Christmas campaign, and this prompted online backlash.

One person wrote, "REJECT AI EMBRACE CRAFT."





"It’s funny how there’s a new threshold for appreciation that’s trending downward for everything that exists in the world. We now laud a company for not doing a bad thing when before it wasn’t an option. They have a new opportunity to be rewarded for not doing things worse," a second person posted.













A third person wrote, "All of these different companies saw the awful backlash to the Coke AI Christmas ad and the embarrassing Dutch McDonald's commercial and wisely learned their lesson. Just as I predicted two years ago, 'no AI' is now a selling point."









"See how beautiful animation can be when it’s made by man and not a computer trying to emulate it," a fourth person commented.









Someone else replied, "I hate that we have to praise companies for hiring people to do their job vs typing words into an LLM lol but also, thank you Porsche."





Elsewhere from Indy100, Coca-Cola's Christmas advert is AI and people are not feeling festive about it, and McDonald's sparks debate with AI-generated Christmas advert.

