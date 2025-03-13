A renowned gaming industry insider has revealed Bethesda's remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion may release sooner than gamers think.

Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PS3. It's considered by many to be the best game in the popular The Elder Scrolls series.

A remake of the classic title was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023 before leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed, reports Video Games Chronicle (VGC).

And now reputable gaming insider NateTheHate, who correctly shared Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year, has said news on the game could come "this month or next month" with "release likely to be sooner than the original June target".



VGC says its own sources have corroborated this and said it could release as soon as next month.



The Oblivion remake is reportedly being developed by Virtuous, a huge company that focuses on supporting development of the biggest titles or helping to get existing titles on new platforms.

The game is understood to be fully remade using Unreal Engine 5.

None of this has been officially been confirmed by Bethesda and the studio is yet to announce the game even exists.

