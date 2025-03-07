Starfield's 'exciting things planned' teased by Bethesda - but what exactly are they?

Bethesda, the Xbox-owned studio, has teased there are "exciting things planned" for Starfield - but what exactly are they?

Starfield is a 2023 open world action role-playing game set in space that was developed by Bethesda, whose other works include Fallout, DOOM and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Its first major DLC called Shattered Space released in 2024 but did not go down as well as hoped; it's reported players were disappointed certain issues were not fixed and it actually created a few new ones.

Despite that, players are keen to know when there will be more fresh content; a rumoured second DLC called Starborn is expected.

And now the game's official social media account has teased "exciting things [are] planned".

A post from the Starfield X / Twitter account said: "We know you're eager for an update and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield.

"The team has been hard at work and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about when the time is right."

If the rumoured second DLC Starborn turns out to be true, fans will be hoping as well as new content that criticisms of the game will be addressed.

Those criticisms include a disappointing storyline, repetitive quests and uninspired world-building, according to Screen Rant.

Bethesda said it is "always listening and taking your feedback to heart" so hopefully as well as delivering fresh content, those issues will be taken into account and worked on too.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and that development of the upcoming Battlefield game has taken a huge step forward.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.