The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion leak reveals screenshots, upgrades and platforms

A huge The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion leak has been spotted online, seemingly confirming details of the game being remastered and not remade, upgrades over the original and which platforms it will be playable on.

Images were first posted on Resetera which appear to show screenshots of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered along with key information claimed to be from a Virtuous website, a company that's long been speculated to have been working on the project.

Insider Gaming reports the site also revealed the project has been in development between Virtuous and both Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville.



Also included in Virtuous website files, which have since been posted on social media, are comparisons from the original and artwork of the game, alongside the screenshots.

Insider Gaming adds the site also said Oblivion Remastered will release on Xbox and PC as expected - as well as PS5.



Another leak also revealed an advert for a Deluxe Edition where players can get access to extra items.

A link claimed to be the original source of some of the images was shared on a Reddit post however access is now forbidden.

An exact release date was not seen in the leaks.

This comes after a leaker known as Detective Seeds said the remaster will land the "week of April 21 after the ESO (Elder Scrolls Online) anniversary event ends" and they are "HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person".

And Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb, recently corroborated these claims and said a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will indeed release some time the week of April 21.

Speaking on GameBreaking News, Grubb said: "We said it should shadow drop at any moment and I'll give people the week now, the week of April 21.

"It should shadow drop then, which other people have said, but I've got separate confirmation that's going to be the case. I'm getting excited for this one."

To be clear though, none of this has yet been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It's considered by many to be the best game in the popular The Elder Scrolls series.



A remake of Oblivion was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023 before leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported.

