Parasol Superstars bundle release date and platforms officially revealed

Parasol Superstars has been announced, including its release date and what platforms it will be available on.



Parasol Superstars is a bundle of retro-style arcade platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III and the upcoming fast-paced Spica Adventure.



The bundle will release on September 16 and will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. PS5 and Switch will also have physical editions.

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is already out on its own with Spica Adventure being released as a standalone title on September 30.

Spica Adventure has never been previously released outside of Japan.

Parasol Superstars is releasing across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles in September / Screenshot from ININ

The bundle has been optimised for modern platforms with controller support and quality-of-life features, publisher ININ has confirmed.

There will be local two-player co-op in Parasol Stars. A Special Edition will also be releasing which contains bonus content such as a History Artbook and a Best of Soundtrack for both games.

