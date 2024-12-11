PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 is down, players can't see end-of-year stats

PlayStation's Wrap-Up 2024 has launched so players can see their end-of-year stats in terms of the hours they've sunk into playing video games, what they've played the most, what their favourite genres are and more.



But it's down at the moment and PlayStation is said to be working on a fix for it.

Wrap-Up is part of PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebrations and this time around, it has a retro aesthetic and graphics that let players reminisce through that history.

It's available now through 10 January 2025 for PS4 and PS5 players - when it's working again.

PlayStation Wrap-up 2024 is currently down with Sony understood to be working on a fix / Niks Evalds, iStock & PlayStation

There are some new things this year, such as personalised historical stats like the total number of games a player has played since creating their PlayStation Network account, a look back at trophy milestones and recommendations for games available on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue.

It will also continue to update through the end of the year.

Players who complete it can also redeem a unique 30th anniversary-inspired avatar and PlayStation Stars digital collectible, as well as a shareable Wrap-Up summary card.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.