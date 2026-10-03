Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen players can get Celebi imminently - here's how

Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen players on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 will very soon be able to get a Lv. 50 Celebi - and here's how.

Pokemon HOME will link with FireRed & LeafGreen on Switch on 7 October.

That means players will be able to transfer caught Pokemon from FireRed & LeafGreen into other Pokemon games.

But be careful - the transfer does not work the other way, meaning Pokemon caught in other games, or Pokemon already transferred out of FireRed & LeafGreen, cannot be transferred into FireRed & LeafGreen.

Players who complete the Pokemon FireRed or LeafGreen Pokedex can get a free Celebi when connecting the game to Pokemon HOME / Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

If players have completed the Pokedex in FireRed or LeafGreen, the mythical Pokemon Celebi will be available on the mobile version of Pokemon HOME as a gift.

To complete the Pokedex, Pokemon do not need to be transferred into Pokemon HOME either.

Once the app is connected, if players have registered a Pokemon in their Pokedex in FireRed or LeafGreen, it will be registered to Pokemon HOME, meaning Celebi can be obtained without having to make any transfers.

Players can access Deoxys after they beat the Elite Four and Champion / Game Freak, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

The Global Trade System (GTS) can be used to complete the Pokedex too, meaning players can trade with others online.

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