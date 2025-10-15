Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 v original Switch performance has fans mocking it

A YouTube video comparing the graphics of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on the Nintendo Switch 2 compared to the original Switch has got a lot of people mocking it in the comments - but not for the reason you may think.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was the last main generation to release back in 2022 and its performance on the original Switch was pretty poor with a number of issues, including stuttering, tearing and frequent texture pop ins.



There were a number of patches and fixes but the game still struggles on older hardware yet it runs much more smoothly on the Switch 2.

Because of that, there has been a lot of speculation about how Pokemon Legends: Z-A will perform.

WHY NOT READ: Pokemon Legends Z-A full Pokedex leaked online and gamers all say same thing

YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits posted a video comparing how Pokemon Legends: Z-A runs side-by-side on the Switch 2 and original Switch.

And the majority of the most popular comments have mocked it - but not for it not running as it should on the original Switch. In fact, according to this video, it actually runs pretty well on the older hardware.

It's actually the upgrades on the Switch 2 version which have left some feeling underwhelmed.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The comparison shows the game actually looks quite similar on the original Switch compared to the Switch 2. That's despite the Switch 2 version displaying a resolution of up to 2160p when docked and 1080p in handheld, compared to the original Switch running at 1080p docked and dipping to around 800p in handheld.

The most noticeable difference is the increase in fps (frames per second) on newer hardware, with the game running at 60 fps compared to 30 fps on the original Switch. Although the Switch 2 has better detailing, it's not as significant as some were expecting.

ElAnalistaDeBits said: "Pokemon Legends: Z-A is clearly a product designed for the first Nintendo Switch and the improvements for Switch 2 (apart from the frame rate) are anecdotal."

The Switch 2 version of the game is more expensive and the upgrade itself costs $10 for those who buy the original Switch edition and the comments on ElAnalistaDeBits' comparison video are filled with jibes about the Switch 2 version.

One commented: "From water to H2O."

"I was expecting a bigger jump in quality," a second agreed.

A third joked: "Game Freak finally upgraded from 3DS graphics to new 3DS graphics."

"Pam: they're the same pictures..." a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "Before vs before."

Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch on 16 October.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.