Game Freak, the company behind the Pokemon video games, has reportedly sustained another major data leak which has revealed plans the developer is claimed to be working on right through until 2030.

This comes a year to the day after Game Freak was hacked following a "teraleak" of data that revealed plans for Pokemon Legends: Z-A to release on Codename 'Ounce' which at the time was expected to be the Nintendo Switch 2.

WHY NOT READ: Pokemon Legends: Z-A full Pokedex leaked online and gamers all say same thing

That happened months before the console was revealed to the public for the first time in January 2025.

And now Game Freak seems to have been hacked again with claims about alleged future projects along with concept art from new and old games alike ahead of the imminent release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on 16 October.

Renowned leaker @CentroLEAKS summarised the game releases in particular on X / Twitter, saying it seems four new games have been leaked along with DLC, including the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's already known about.

It's claimed Gen 10 will release some time next year and will be called Pokemon Wind & Waves, along with DLC for the year after.

After that is another Legends game called Galar set in that region of Sword & Shield in either 2027 or 2028.

Following that is Codename Seed in 2028 or 2029 which is understood to be an online multiplayer game spanning the regions from the first four generations as well as Kitakami.

And rounding off the leaks is that Gen 11 is planned for 2030. To be clear, none of this is official.

The leaks were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and there's one game in particular that's stood out to fans of the series - and that's Codename Seed.

One user said: "Project Seed would be so good. Hopefully it doesn't get cancelled."

"Project Seed sounds too good to be true... Like very f****** good lol," a second agreed.

A third added: "Honestly the main thing I have taken from these leaks is that the developers at Game Freak clearly have some pretty cool ideas. I saw a lot of awesome stuff planned from the last massive leaks. The multi region remake sounds really fun. The minimal stuff I've seen for a Legends: Galar seems interesting. But the product they put out at the minute is awful. Whether that be corporate rushing or just actual incompetent developers I don't know."

A fourth said: "Project Seed sounds amazing holy f***."

And a fifth commented: "Seems like the four year cycle for generations is going to be permanent. It was definitely needed after how much of a mess Scarlet & Violet's development was but I was worried that they were only allowing for the delay of Gen 10 due to the 30th anniversary next year."

Again, none of the leaks are official or have been confirmed. indy100 has contacted Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for comment and once we hear more, this article will be updated accordingly.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.