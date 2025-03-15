Nintendo Switch 2 release date, launch games and cost all 'revealed'

Huge Nintendo Switch 2 details have been 'revealed' by analysts, including when it's likely to release, the games it could launch with and how much it's likely to cost.

A recent Bloomberg report cited a number of analysts that all claimed the Switch 2 will cost at least $400, including Dr Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, Yijia Zhai of UBS and Robin Zhu of Sanford C Bernstein.

While Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda thinks it will cost even more than that at $499, all analysts agree the console will sell well.



Zhu believes the console will release in June and Toto revealed the games he thinks will release with the Switch 2 at launch.

Toto said: "We can expect a great software line-up in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4.

"There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

Analysts have revealed when the Nintendo Switch 2 will release, how much it will cost and what games it will launch with / Screenshot from Nintendo

Nintendo revealed the successor to the Switch on January 16 showing off a number of features, including what might have been a look at a brand new Mario Kart game, which all went down incredibly well with fans.



The console was hit with a mountain of leaks in the run up to the announcement though and speculation and rumours continue to be in overdrive including what games will release with it.

Nintendo confirmed more about the console will be officially revealed at a Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

Its president Shuntaro Furukawa recently confirmed the console has entered mass production after dataminers claimed the Switch 2 was being produced heavily from November 2024 onwards.

Huge tech details about the console were uncovered in an official document, including support through a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) feature that's in the right Joy-Con of the console, similar to its predecessor, which means Amiibo is expected to work with the Switch 2.

There will be faster Wi-Fi support and the console can be charged from either of its USB-C ports too.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and the actor of Horizon's Aloy character used in a divisive Sony AI tech demo has said she is "scared" about the increasing use of it in gaming.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.