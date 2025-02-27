Pokemon Presents LIVE: All the latest news, reveals and trailers as they happen

Happy Pokemon Day! It comes around every year on February 27 and to celebrate, a Pokemon Presents event is usually held where the latest official news, reveals, trailers and announcements are shared on all things Pokemon.

And this year is no different, with the Pokemon event starting at 2pm GMT / 9am PT / 6am ET.

There is expected to be announcements on upcoming Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Legends: Z-A which is scheduled to release this year, and potentially new announcements on this front with more on the anime movies and TV series that are being worked on too.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens through the indy100 live blog below.

What will be announced at huge Pokemon event? Pokemon Legends: Z-A could be one of the games where more is revealed during the Pokemon Presents event Game Freak & Nintendo What we know for sure so far is that a new anime called Dragonite and the Postman will be broadcast on Pokemon's official YouTube channel today (27 February). While nothing else has been officially confirmed, there seems to be expectation from the Pokemon community that there will be an update on Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's releasing at some point this year, which could be anything from a first look at gameplay, a specific release date being shared or even confirmation the game will have a Switch 2 release. When a data hack at Game Freak happened in October last year, information from that claimed a new main Pokemon game will be released from 2025 onwards that's not Gen 10 and would be in addition to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Further leaks from this also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer". There has not been a full mainline Pokemon game since Scarlet & Violet released in 2022. Rumours have been swirling about Pokemon Gen 1-3 re-releasing too. It's likely there will be updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite too and there could be further anime updates as well. A new booster pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket seems to already have been leaked early online.

How and when to watch Pokemon Presents The Pokemon Presents livestream starts at 2pm GMT / 9am PT / 6am ET. It can be watched via the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We'll be keeping you up-to-date with what happens through this live blog so keep it locked for all the latest.

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds and Avowed.



