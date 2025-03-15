Kai Cenat slammed online for recording his 16-year-old friend RaKai in bathroom

Popular streamer Kai Cenat has come under huge fire online for appearing to film his 16-year-old friend RaKai in the bathroom.

Footage circulating online seems to show Cenat knocking on a bathroom door and asking RaKai to "open". RaKai responds: "I'm taking a s***!"

But that doesn't stop someone Cenat is filming with seemingly tampering with the bathroom door lock so they can enter and continue filming.

Sure enough, RaKai can then be seen sitting on the toilet.

And while some claim the moment has been staged, the viral video has attracted a lot of criticism.

The user who posted the 28 second video on X / Twitter said: "Why did Kai Cenat do this?? This is actually disgusting. I hope Nike and Twitch see this also RaKai's mother needs to take him away from them."

On the post, one commented: "This is VILE."

"This the weirdest s*** I ever seen ngl," another said.

One said: "Ain't no defending this one."

And another commented: "Rare Kai L, this is just weird."

But a number say the moment looks "scripted" and don't see anything wrong with it.

One said: "This defo looks weird but it had to be scripted."

"Ya clearly never been from the hood lmao," another said.

One commented: "I can tell some of y'all have NEVER had friends."

And another replied: "Why y'all so weird it's not even like that."

This article was originally published on March 14 2025.

