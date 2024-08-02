Pokemon fans have been sent into meltdown after it was confirmed a popular Game Boy Advance title will be making its way on Nintendo Switch's premium subscription service.

There aren't many Pokemon games that have made their way onto Switch Online or its expansion.

There's a total of five so far with four of them Nintendo 64 titles, including the two Pokemon Stadium entries, and the Pokemon Trading Card Game on Game Boy Color.

But following an impressive Nintendo Direct event in June, the Japanese company has now followed that up by adding another top title to its subscription service.

And that game is Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team first released in 2005 and gave players a unique challenge in that they actually played as a Pokemon.

Blue Rescue Team released alongside it at the same time and it is pretty much the same game but released on Nintendo DS.

Red Rescue Team has roguelike gameplay which revolves around randomly changing dungeons which need to be explored by the player and their partner Pokemon using turn-based moves.

The player gets turned into a Pokemon at the start of the game and has amnesia as to what happened before joining a rescue team while finding out who they are and how they got there.

The game is mission based with a number of different jobs along the way.

And it seems fans reacting to the news can't wait to either play it for the first time or be hit with a dose of nostalgia.

