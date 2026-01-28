30th anniversary Pokémon pop-up lands at the Natural History Museum in London

A special Pokémon pop-up has landed at the Natural History Museum in London, celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary with a limited-time experience running from 26 January to mid-April 2026.

The Pokémon × Natural History Museum pop-up transforms the museum’s Cranbourne Boutique into a themed shop offering exclusive merchandise, from plush toys and apparel to stationery inspired by the museum’s architecture and natural world exhibits.

Tickets were free but sold out quickly, with high demand crashing the museum’s website at launch with fans eager to "Catch 'em all!"

