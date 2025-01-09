Pokemon Presents date 'confirmed' - as fans eagerly await Legends Z-A news

Pokemon Presents seems to have been confirmed from a datamine of popular mobile gamePokemon Go.

Pokemon Presents is similar to PlayStation State of Play, Xbox Game Showcase and Nintendo Direct but this event focuses on bringing fans the latest Pokemon news.

Dataminer @mattyoukhana_ posted on social media datamined code references an event connected to what's called Pokemon Presents 2025, reports IGN.

This will take place on Pokemon Day, which is February 27, in line with when this event has taken place in previous years.

Fans are hopeful there will be an update on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a game that is scheduled to release in 2025 and was revealed at Pokemon Presents last year.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was revealed at Pokemon Presents 2024 and fans are hopeful of an update this time around / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is understood to be the console's first major game but it was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak last year.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

A release date for this of August 15 briefly appeared on Amazon UK but this has since been reverted and it's thought it was a genuine error.

Further leaks from the Game Freak hack also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

Nintendo will reveal details of the successor to the Switch, expected to be called the Switch 2, before the end of March but an update on the console before the Pokemon Presents event would likely let fans have a much more detailed look as to what Pokemon games and content will release on the upcoming console.

A reveal of the Switch 2 could be "imminent" after Nintendo finally teased an announcement on social media.

Elsewhere, there are claims the console is already available to pre-order at two different European stores and Switch 2 accessories have been added to GameStop's internal system which have also strengthened speculation.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

