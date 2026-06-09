Rivals season 2: When does the show return and what was teased in latest trailer?

Scandal and drama were rife in the first six episodes of Rivals season 2, but tragedy struck before the midseason break that will have rocked the residents of Rutshire.

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?" according to the season synopsis.

Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, who sadly passed away in October.

But we have a bit of a wait before we see how this major event in the mid season finale impacts we know and love (or hate).

*Warning - spoilers ahead of the Rivals S2 episode 6*

What happened in the latest episode?

Robert Viglasky Photography

In the latest episode (S2 ep6), there's a literal and metaphorical storm in Rutshire as Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Maud O'Hara's (Victoria Smurfit) affair is revealed when Tony's son Archie Baddingham (Louis Landau), and Maud's daughter Caitlin O'Hara (Catriona Chandler) discover explicit photos of them together from Tony's camera.

We then see Monica Baddingham (Claire Rushbrook) return home where she finds out Archie and Caitlin bunked a day off school to get together, Caitlin tries to hide the developed film but ultimately Monica gets a hold of it and discovers her husband's latest affair.

Robert Viglasky Photography

Dinner at the Baddingham's is an intense scene as Archie confronts his father and questions why his mother isn't doing anything about it.

That's when Monica leaves, going out into the storm by herself, and ends up visiting Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) where Monica asks Lizzie about her affair with Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer) and whether she'll leave her husband, James Vereker (Oliver Chris).

Robert Viglasky Photography

The two question why they have put up with the bad adulterous behaviour from their husbands and want to set better examples for their daughters, and Monica reveals she had a love once before she married Tony but her mother wouldn't accept it.

Later, Monica returns home and informs Tony she has had enough and wants a divorce. She then leaves with Caitlin in the car to drive her home to the O'Hara's, Tony calls Maud to inform her Monica is on her way with Caitlin and they both know about their affair.

Robert Viglasky Photography

But time passes and the pair still don't reach the O'Hara's, so Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) go out to see if they can find them and they eventually see an injured Caitlin who points in the direction of the car when asked where Monica is.

In the finale scene we see Rupert visit rival Tony Baddingham to deliver the tragic news that Monica died after a tree hit her car, to which a grief stricken Tony collapsed in Rupert's arms.

When does Rivals season 2 resume?

Rivals season 2 will return with a second batch of six episodes this November on Disney+ in the UK and internationally, and Hulu in the US.

So we've got a few months to wait before we're back in Rutshire.

What can we expect in upcoming episodes?

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A teaser trailer for the season 2, part 2 has been released which give us a hint at what we can expect.

We see scenes from Monica's funeral, while Tony who has nothing left to lose and says in a voiceover, "I've got nothing left to do but fight."

Then there's Lizzie and Freddie’s longing glances as each other they dance with their spouses, Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) with packed bags and Paul Stratton (Rufus Jones) punching James Vereker (Oliver Chris) in the nose.

As for Taggie O'Hara and Rupert, we see Rupert jealously looking on at a dressed up Taggie holding Basil Baddingham's (Luca Pasqualino) hand - even breaking his glass as he looks on at them.

Rivals season one and the first six episodes of season two are available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu.



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