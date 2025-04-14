'Taking the p***': Another PS5 price rise has fans all saying the same thing

Sony has announced another price rise for the PS5 in some countries and fans have been collectively groaning on social media.

In the UK, the PS5 digital edition will now cost £429, up £40 from £389, and it will now cost €499 in Europe. The price of the standard PS5 with a disc drive will not rise in these territories. The digital PS5 launched in the UK at £359.

In Australia, the standard PS5 now costs AUD $829.95 and the digital AUD $749.95 and in New Zealand, a standard PS5 is now NZD $949.95 and digital edition NZD $859.95.

The separate disc drive that can be purchased has come down in price in all of these territories (it now costs £69.99 / €79.99 / AUD $124.95 / NZD $139.95).

Sony has upped the price of the PS5 again in some countries / Tomohiro Ohsumi, Getty Images

Sony cited "a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates" as the reasons why these changes have been made.

It's not yet known if Donald Trump's tariffs will affect the price of the console in the US but X / Twitter users are not happy about another increase in some parts of the world.

One commented: "$900 for a six-year-old console with no games is laughable."

Another said: "Save yourself the trouble and build your PC instead."

"Remember when consoles prices used to go down over time?" one asked.

Another said: "Just buy a PC at this point, we got all the PS games anyways."

"We got two price rises before GTA 6," one commented.

Another said: "Better save it up. Because when a new GTA drops you already know the next console is lined up in a year."

"900 bucks Sony is taking the p***," one commented.

And another said: "$830 is insane, I only paid $600 wtf."

