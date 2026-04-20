PS6 technical details 'revealed' - and they actually sound next-gen

A renowned leaker has 'revealed' technical details about the speculated PS6 and, if they turn out to be true, the expected upcoming console sounds like a genuine next-gen upgrade.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

There have been all sorts of rumours and speculation about Sony's next console, including around its release date, price and that there is likely to be a handheld device that releases alongside it.

Now, according to renowned hardware leaker KeplerL2, the PS6 is claimed to have some very impressive technical capabilities.

In the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 shared a technical breakdown of the PS6 based on a rumoured AMD document while using "an example from Assassin's Creed Shadows disclosure on performance". AMD is reportedly the chip manufacturer for the upcoming PS6 console.

It's claimed AMD's "most optimistic estimate" is an improvement of ray-tracing performance that's 10 times better than the PS5 but a "real world performance is only 3.10x that of the PS5 since there's actually not much RT going on" when using this example.

KeplerL2 claims when ignoring the frame cap, the Assassin's Creed Shadows case running ray-tracing on the PS5 reaches around 33.33fps (frames per second) on average but this would increase to 103.3fps on PS6. The leaker added: "On titles with heavier RT or path tracing of course the gap would be much bigger."

If that proves to be the case, games potentially being capable of running with ray-tracing at more than 100fps on the PS6 is a significant jump.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "$1,000 console incoming."

"It won't have any 'FPS improvement' because AAA pubs will always push graphics further than the hardware can handle and not bother to optimise," a second theorised.

A third agreed: "All of this and we'll still see AAA games releasing at 30fps because studios can't optimise their games."

"We do this every console generation and then it releases and has like a quarter of the performance that was promised," a fourth warned.

And a fifth commented: "Don't doubt it. The diminishing returns of better and more expensive hardware is really hurting my perception that hyper realistic graphics and expensive hardware is the way forward in gaming. Ironically I think Nintendo got it more right than anyone else."

To be clear, the PS6 has not been officially confirmed by Sony at the time of writing and this is all speculation at this time.

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