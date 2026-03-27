Update: PS5 and PS5 Pro 'drastic' price rises confirmed by Sony

Update: Sony has confirmed the prices of PlayStation hardware will increase starting from 2 April.

The base PS5 will now cost $649.99 / £569.99 / €649.99, the PS5 digital edition will cost $599.99 / £519.99 / €599.99 and the PS5 Pro will cost $899.99 / £789.99 / €899.99.

The PS Portal is going up too, with prices now at $249.99 / £219.99 / €249.99.

Sony said: "With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we've made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro and PlayStation Portal remote player globally.

"We know that price changes impact our community and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

Sony has confirmed an increase of the price of PlayStation hardware / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Original article: A 'leaker' has claimed the price of PS5 consoles could soon rise "drastically" across Europe.

French content creator Gyo, who is understood to run a video games store and correctly leaked the Xbox price rises last year, claimed information of "drastic" PS5 price rises has been "circulating" and shared it on X / Twitter.

Gyo claims in the future, the PS5 Slim will cost €649.99, the PS5 Pro will cost €899.99 and the PS Portal will cost €249.99.

For comparison, the PS5 Slim is currently around €549.99, the PS5 Pro is €799.99 and the PS Portal €219.99.

Gyo added: "The announcement will be made shortly. I don't have the exact effective date."

Gaming and PC hardware is become more expensive due to key component shortages such as RAM, SSD and GPU, which is being caused by huge companies investing in building AI data centers.



Sony's CFO (chief financial officer) Lin Tao told investors during the company's most recent earnings call in February it had secured the memory it needed for now and was looking at alternative ways to "minimise [this] impact".

She said: "As for securing a supply of memory, we are already in a position to secure the minimum quantity necessary to manage the year-end selling season of next fiscal year.

"Going forward, we intend to further negotiate with various suppliers to secure enough supply to meet the demand of our customers."

Tao also said there are plans to "monetise the installed base" and generate more revenue from growing software and network services.

Gyo's claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Lol first console where it was actually beneficial being an early adopter."

A second exclaimed: "650 euros for Slim is insane but 900 for PRO?????"

"Of course for Europe..." a third commented.

A fourth claimed: "Yeah there's no way in hell PS6 releases in 2027."

And a fifth added: "If this is true, lmao at anyone who still thinks the PS6 will cost the same as the PS5 did in 2020."

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